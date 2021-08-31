InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

INNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 164,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,486. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.