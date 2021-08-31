Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 278,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,661. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

