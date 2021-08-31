Insider Buying: Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,135,605.80.
Shares of CVE:NLH opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$55.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile
