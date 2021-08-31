Insider Buying: Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,135,605.80.

Shares of CVE:NLH opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$55.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

