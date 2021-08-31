Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

RMCF opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

