Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 57,216 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

Shares of APO traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 1,882,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $52,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

