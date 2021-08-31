Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells 1,935 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLKB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,939. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,742.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

