Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Sells 5,027 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $113.30. 10,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.