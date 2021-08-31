Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells 4,464 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00.

LRCX opened at $607.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

