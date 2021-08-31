Insider Selling: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Insider Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Jeffrey R. Sprain sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $16,761.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

APTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 369,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.