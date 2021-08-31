Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,960. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

