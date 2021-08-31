Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.57. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.