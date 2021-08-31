Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

