Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

