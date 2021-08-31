Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $352.44 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

