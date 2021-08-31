Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

