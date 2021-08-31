Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $82.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 8,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,170. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,422,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,855,044.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $46,062,112. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after buying an additional 241,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

