Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $228,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

