Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

