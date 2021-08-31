Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

