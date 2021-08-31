Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

