Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $491.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

