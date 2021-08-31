Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 473,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

ECH stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

