Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $584.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

