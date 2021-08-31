International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.47.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.