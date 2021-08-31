InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

InterPrivate II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate II Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPVAU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.