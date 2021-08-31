Intrust Bank NA Has $134,000 Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUMP stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $794.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

