Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $565.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.