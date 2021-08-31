Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

PRF stock opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.13. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.19.

