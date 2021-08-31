Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. 96,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

