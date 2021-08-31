Investors Buy High Volume of Old Republic International Put Options (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,028 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

