Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the typical volume of 898 call options.
RDHL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.