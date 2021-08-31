Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the typical volume of 898 call options.

RDHL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.