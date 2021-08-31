Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $382.63

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.63 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 369.85 ($4.83). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 376.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 2,567 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.63. The stock has a market cap of £704.26 million and a PE ratio of -42.78.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

