iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.