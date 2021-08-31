iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

INTF stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

