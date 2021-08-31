iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53.

