iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,025. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

