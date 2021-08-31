iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.47 on Tuesday. 118,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

