iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.21. 17,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,225. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

