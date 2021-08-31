iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 27,604 shares.The stock last traded at $186.75 and had previously closed at $186.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

