Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

