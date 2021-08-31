J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02.

