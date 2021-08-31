J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,695 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

