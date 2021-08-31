J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

