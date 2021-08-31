J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 682,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Comcast by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 263,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.