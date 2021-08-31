J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,749,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $126.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.