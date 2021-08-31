Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $1,020,337.62 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 772,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.