JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on September 24th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JLEN stock opened at GBX 110.15 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.43 million and a P/E ratio of 73.46. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.58).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

