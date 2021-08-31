JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.91. 8,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 459,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $582.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

