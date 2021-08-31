John Chisholm Sells 3,485 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:NGS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
