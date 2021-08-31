JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,954,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

